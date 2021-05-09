FDOH reports over 3,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.26 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 35,731 deaths.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 2,269,806 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,231 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 31 deaths.

There are now 490,499 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 239,941 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 145,331 and 6,983 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 92,086 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

