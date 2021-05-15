FDOH reports over 3,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.28 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 36,056 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 2,289,522 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,288 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 56 deaths.

There are now 494,374 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 241,765 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 146,538 and 7,035 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 93,056 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

