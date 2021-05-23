FDOH reports 2,054 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There have now been over 2.31 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 36,474 deaths.

Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,310,335 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,054 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 11 deaths.

There have now been 498,557 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 243,625 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 147,733 and 7,076 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 94,123 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

