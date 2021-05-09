FDLE: Teen who went missing in St. Johns County found dead

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A 13-year-old girl who went missing in St. Johns County has been found dead, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement had issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Tristyn Bailey, Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the teen was last seen in the area of the 700 block of North Durbin Parkway in St. Johns.

At around 9 p.m., investigators confirmed they have located Bailey’s body.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.