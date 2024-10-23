DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is appealing to the public for information related to the 1974 homicide of 24-year-old James Norris, one of the oldest active homicide investigations in Florida.

Authorities believe Norris’s murder, which remains unsolved nearly 50 years later, may have connections to individuals living in Miami, as well as other locations across the state.

Norris, who was traveling under the alias Richard Gunning, arrived in Miami on Oct. 4, 1974, with a substantial amount of cash to purchase Colombian-grade marijuana, FDLE said in a news release.

After briefly staying in Miami, he traveled to the Crystal River area in Citrus County, where he mailed a postcard to his family—the last communication they received from him.

His skeletal remains were discovered in April 1976 in northern Dixie County, but it wasn’t until 2009 that advances in DNA testing confirmed their identity as Norris. Since then, the FDLE has been working to gather evidence and identify persons of interest.

“Over the years, we’ve obtained many pieces of the puzzle. Someone could be holding a critical piece that they may not realize fits into the bigger picture,” said FDLE Special Agent Supervisor Mike Kennedy.

He emphasized the importance of information from individuals familiar with the Miami area in 1974, as well as those who might have connections in San Francisco, San Diego, Nashville, Memphis, or Des Moines.

The investigation has revealed links to an organization operating in Citrus County related to Norris’s intent to purchase marijuana.

“Even though it’s been 50 years, we do have persons of interest who should be held accountable for their actions,” Kennedy added.

Anyone with information about James Norris’s murder is encouraged to contact the FDLE at (800) 342-0820.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.