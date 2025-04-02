Authorities issued a missing child alert after 16-year-old Jamal Broomfield went missing.

He was last seen near the 7800 block of Tortuga Bay Boulevard in Port Richey wearing a black shirt and black gym shorts.

Jamal has dreadlocks and a mustache and may be traveling in a 2014 black Ford Fusion with a tag number 44BXMZ and has front-end damage.

Authorities said if you see him, do not approach.

If you have any information, call the Pasco County’s missing person line at 727-816-1919 or FDLE at 1-888-356-4774.

