(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement have issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old girl from Flager County.

Akeelah Reddin was last seen Wednesday, in the area of the 200 block of Espanola Road in Bunnell, Florida.

She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Reddin in 5 foot 5 inches and weights 175 pounds.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts you are urged to call police.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.