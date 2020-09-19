FDLE: Missing Tampa girl found safe

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old girl who went missing in Tampa last weekend has been found safe, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has cancelled the Florida missing child alert issued for Darirlyn Ical.

Officiala confirmed on Saturday that Ical, who had been last seen along the 2700 block of Chestnut Street on Sept. 12, has been safely recovered.

Last week, officials said they believed Ical may have been in the company of 28-year-old Martin Ical, but they have not provided further details.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.