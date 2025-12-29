HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for two teens who were last seen in Hardee County.

Paisley Fabila, 13, and Alenna Fabila, 15, were last seen in the area of the 1400 block of Casen Court in Wauchula, Florida.

The 13-year-old was last seen wearing a black shirt and pink candy cane pajama pants. The 15-year-old was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

Detectives say Paisley stands 5 feet and 3 inches tall, has brown hair and hazel eyes. She weighs 126 pounds.

Alenna stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 136 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

Officials say due to an ongoing investigation, this case has been upgraded to a Missing Child Alert.

