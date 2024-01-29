The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER alert for 8-year-old Alessia Muhaj, who may be in the company of 34-year-old Renato Muhaj.

According to the flyer issued by the FDLE, the girl was last seen near the 1700 block of Clearwater Largo Road North in Clearwater, Florida.

Alessia has brown hair and brown eyes, but her weight and height are unknown. Renato is a 6-foot tall man with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unclear what the girl was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Officials said the two may be traveling in a 2017 gold Kia Sportage bearing the Florida tag number EJI-J99. Authorities are asking anyone who sees them to not approach, but rather call law enforcement immediately.

