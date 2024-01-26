LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida AMBER Alert for 1-year-old Natalia Williams and her 5-year-old sister, Tilli.

Natalia is described as 2 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pajama dress with a heart and pink pants.

Tilli stands at 5 feet, 3 inches, weighs 45 pounds and also has brown hair and brown eyes. The 5-year-old girl was last seen wearing a gray or navy-blue top with multicolored hearts and gray sweatpants.

The young sisters were last seen around the 23400 block of Companero Drive in Sorrento, Florida and, authorities said, the children are believed to have been taken by their biological mother, Dixie Stumpner Williams. The young girls’ father thinks she is headed to the Bahamas.

Dixie is described as a 5-foot-2 woman who weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. Police said she was seen driving a silver Nissan SUV.

Authorities are urging the public to not approach the woman or children if they are found. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children please contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or 911.

