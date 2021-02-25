FDLE: Infant, toddler reported missing in Highlands County found safe

AVON PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — A 1-month-old girl and a 1-year-old boy who were reported missing in Highlands County have been found safe, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Thursday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Kinyin Barfield and John Barfield.

Officias said the children had been last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Canberra Circle in Avon Park and may have been in the company of 30-year-old Jessica Wooten.

The Florida Missing Child Alert for Kinyin Barfield and John Barfield has been resolved. The children are safe. Thank you for sharing! — FDLE (@fdlepio) February 26, 2021

Just after 12:45 a.m. on Friday, FDLE tweeted out, “The children are safe.”

