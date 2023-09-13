ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, along with the Florida Highway Patrol, have arrested a resident of Cape Canaveral accused of hanging swastikas and other antisemitic banners along a bridge in Orlando.

According to authorities, 48-year-old Jason Brown was among a group who hung the banners along the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge.

Additionally, three outstanding arrest warrants have been issued for demonstrators residing out of state, who also violated a newly enacted state law.

Earlier this year, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 269 which includes provisions that explicitly forbid individuals from displaying or projecting images onto buildings, structures, or properties without obtaining prior permission.

“We want to thank Governor DeSantis for his support of law enforcement and for the signing of HB 269, giving us the tools to arrest this hate-filled radical,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass in a press release.

On June 10, authorities said the suspects attached banners to a fence without securing written consent, a violation of state law.

The banners prominently featured swastika flags and racist messages, casting a shadow over Interstate 4.

Authorities said Brown admitted to being a member of the antisemitic extremist group “Order of the Black Sun.”

The suspect is now facing charges of criminal mischief in connection with this incident.

