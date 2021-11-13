JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have located an 8-year-old boy who had gone missing in Duval County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Curtis Hill III.

He had been last seen Saturday along the 11450 block of Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville.

Investigators said the child may have been in the company of 38-year-old Kimberly Williams.

Just before 7:20 p.m., officials confirmed the boy was found safe.

