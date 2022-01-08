PALMETTO, Florida (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled an AMBER Alert for a 7-year-old girl who went missing in Palmetto after, authorities said, the child was found safe.

Ashley Ordaz had been last seen in the area of the 200 block of 15th Street West on Dec. 10.

She stands approximately 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 52 pounds.

Investigators said the child may have been in the company of 30-year-old Jesus Flores-Gonzalez.

Gonzalez stands approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

They were possibly traveling in a white Ford Expedition.

Late Saturday night, FDLE officials confirmed Ordaz was located and is safe.

