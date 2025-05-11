LAKE CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said they have located a 5-year-old girl who was reported missing from Columbia County, Florida, as well as the elderly woman who was believed to be accompanying her.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Marhley Weston, late Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the girl had been last seen in the area of the 500 block of Northwest Galloway Place in Lake City, Florida.

Weston has black hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a light blue “Lilo & Stitch” shirt and blue denim jeans with flowers on them.

Authorities believed Weston was in the company of 78-year-old Eddie Jones. Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, they confirmed where were found safe.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.