JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said they have located a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing from Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled a Florida Missing Child Alert for Noah Hayes, Sunday night.

Investigators said the toddler had been last seen in the area of the 8700 block of Belle Rive Boulevard.

Noah stands 3 feet tall, weighs around 60 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said the child may have been in the company of 31-year-old Jasmine Graham.

She stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Noah and Graham may have been be traveling in a white 2020 Kia Sportage with a sticker on the bottom right corner of the rear windshield.

Authorities said the pair were last traveling westbound on Interstate 10 and may have been heading to Georgia.

