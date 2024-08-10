LAKE WORTH, Fla (WSVN) — Authorities said they have located three girls hours after they were reported missing from Palm Beach County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old Natasha Arnold, 11-year-old Amie Dydel and 13-year-old Rycki Turbeville, Saturday evening.

Investigators said the girls has been last seen in the area of the 2800 block of Sixth Avenue South in Lake Worth.

Arnold stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes. She had been last seen wearing a light blue shirt, gray bottoms and black and white socks.

Dydel stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She had been last seen wearing a maroon shirt, and blue capri pants.

Turbeville stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 186 pounds, and has light brown hair and brown eyes. She had been last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and navy blue pants.

Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, FDLE officials confirmed the children were found safe.

