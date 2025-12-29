WAUCHULA, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they have located two teenage girls who were reported missing Hardee County.

Authorities said Paisley Fabila, 13, and Alenna Fabila, 15, had been last seen on Christmas Day in the area of the 1400 block of Casen Court in Wauchula.

Investigators said Paisley stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 126 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Alenna stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 136 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair.

Paisley has been last seen wearing a black shirt and pink candy cane pajama pants. Alenna had been last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

Due to an ongoing investigation, officials said, this case was upgraded to a Missing Child Alert.

Tuesday afternoon, FDLE officials confirmed the teens were found safe.

