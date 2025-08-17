OLD TOWN, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said they have located a baby girl one day after she was reported missing in northern Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for 2-month-old Laya Strain out of Dixie County, Saturday night.

Investigators said the infant had been last seen in the area of the 300 block of Northeast 293rd Avenue in Old Town.

Laya is 1 foot, 11 inches tall and weighs 12 pounds. She had been last seen wearing a pink one-piece.

Authorities said the child may be in the company of 36-year-old Sara Strain, who may have traveled to the Gilchrist County, Florida area.

Late Sunday afternoon, FDLE officials confirmed Laya was found safe.

