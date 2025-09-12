SANFORD, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said they have located two teenage boys who were reported missing from Seminole County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 15-year-olds Nathanel and Alexander Grant, late Friday afternoon.

Investigators said they had been last seen near the intersection of Live Oak Boulevard and West Airport Boulevard in Sanford.

Nathanel stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black pants and green Crocs.

Alexander stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange sweater, brown ripped jeans, and tan Nike slides.

Just before 8 p.m., FDLE officials canceled the alert and confirmed Nathanel and Alexander were found safe.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.