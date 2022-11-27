JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said a 17-year-old-boy who was reported missing from Jacksonville has been found safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Saturday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Toby Sines.

Investigators said the teen had been last seen near the 9800 block of Aberdare Avenue, in the area of Trout River Boulevard and Indian Road, at around 4 p.m.

Sines stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He had been last seen wearing black framed glasses, a red vest, a gray shirt, white jeans and white shoes.

Just before 11 p.m., FDLE and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed the boy is safe.

