VENICE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said they have located a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Sarasota County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Amelia Kerestely, Saturday afternoon.

Kerestely had been last seen in the area of the 300 block of Base Avenue East in Venice. 

She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and had been last seen wearing an oversized black T-shirt and neon orange and green shorts.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, FDLE officials said Kerestely was safely recovered.

