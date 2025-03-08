HOLIDAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said they have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Pasco County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Avalynne Lloyd, Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, the teen had been last seen in the area of the 3600 block of Cheswick Drive in Holiday.

Lloyd stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She had been seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, white shorts with animals and words on them, white sneakers and a light-colored hair clip at the time of her disappearance. She may have also been carrying a white trash bag.

At around 8:45 p.m., FDLE officials canceled the alert and confirmed Lloyd was found safe.

