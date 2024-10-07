LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said they have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Pasco County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Sunday issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Emma Kernon.

The teen had been last seen earlier on Sunday in the area of the 9300 block of Wellstone Drive in Land O’ Lakes.

Kernon stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and black shorts. The 14-year-old was barefoot at the time of her disappearance.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, investigators confirmed Kernon was found safe.

