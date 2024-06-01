WINTER PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said they have located an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing in Central Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Friday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for C’Jay Bryan.

Investigators said the boy had been last seen in the area of the 500 block of South Lakemont Avenue in Winter Park.

Bryan stands 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weights around 98 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He had been last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black boxers or briefs and no shoes.

Saturday morning, FDLE officials cancelled the alert and confirmed the boy was safe.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.