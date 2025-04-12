LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said they have located an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing from Lakeland.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Isaiah McGraw, late Friday night.

Investigators said McGraw had been last seen in the area of the 2800 block of Moonlight Cove Lane.

McGraw stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He had been last seen wearing a short-sleeve blue polo shirt, blue shorts and white sneakers.

Saturday morning, FDLE officials confirmed the boy was found safe.

