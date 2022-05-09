ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Florida are searching for a 1-year-old boy who, they said, was abducted in Orange County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Sunday night issued an AMBER Alert for Marcus Lyles.

Investigators said Lyles was last seen in the area of the 9500 block of Turkey Lake Road in Orlando.

The boy stands 1 foot tall, weighs around 24 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an Adidas onesie.

Authorities said the child may be in the company of 20-year-old Kira Lawson. She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The pair may be traveling in a blue 2011 Hyundai Sonata with the Florida tag QXYF78. The vehicle may have tinted windows and black rims.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7000 or dial 911.

