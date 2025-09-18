FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) — A parade of law enforcement officials and an FBI certified sniper testified in the trial for the man accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump.

As prosecutors look to wrap up their case, witnesses on Thursday described the area where, investigators said, Ryan Routh hid as he planned to shoot then-presidential candidate Trump last year.

FBI Special Agent Nicholas Schnelle said the setup inside the bushes outside the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach reminded him of Afghanistan due to the gun’s position in the fence with two antiballistic plates next to it. He said it was close and unobstructed, and the setup was “consistent with loophole shooting in combat operations.”

Schnelle added that due to the gun being supported by the fence, an accurate shot was more likely. The area also appeared “unaltered. The vegetation is very dense and provides concealment.”

In addition, two law enforcement officers testified about Routh’s interest on Trump’s personal plane.

An FBI team found a piece of paper with the plane’s identifying N-number.

Routh, who has been representing himself throughout the trial, asked the witness: If a 5-year-old can look up that tail number, is that FBI special information?”

The agent replied that the information is readily available.

A Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office detective testified about video of Routh watching the Trump plane take off from West Palm Beach.

When it was Routh’s turn to question the witness, he asked, “Is it illegal to take pictures of airplanes?” Detective Kenny Smith replied, “No, all that’s legal.”

Prosecutors said minutes before Trump was headed to the sixth hole of his golf course, a Secret Service agent spotted the muzzle in the fence pointed in his direction.

Routh never fired a shot, as Agent Robert Fercano opened fire and alerted his colleagues.

“Shots fired. Shots fired. Shots fired. An AK-style rifle,” he said over radio.

Investigators said Routh took off following the shots from Secret Service, but he was eventually pulled over on Interstate 95 after he was spotted by a bystander who identified him to police.

The Department of Justice released dash camera video showing officers speaking with the bystander.

“It does look like him,” said the bystander.

“On a scale of 1 to 100, how confident are you that that is the person that you saw?” said the officer.

“Ninety nine point nine percent,” said the bystander.

Over the past week and a half, witnesses from Secret Service agents to Palm Beach County deputies and forensic experts have testified about the gun, the bags and other evidence found at the scene.

Former employees of Routh’s roofing company also told jurors of a box he’d left behind, containing what now known as the “Dear World” letter, in which he admits to the assassination attempt.

Throughout the trial, Routh’s cross-examinations have been brief, and the judge has often rebuked him for irrelevant and erratic statements. He has been representing himself during the whole trial.

The defendant’s daughter, Sara Routh, said she takes issue with the continuous rebukes.

“They shut down every time he tries to say anything, and maybe he’s not saying it right, but he’s trying to get his point across. But he can’t get that far. He gets shut down before he even gets to explain it, so it’s really frustrating for us,” she said.

She added the family stands behind Routh.

“He’s never wronged anybody. He’s always been devoted to help other people, and he doesn’t understand why there’s not more support,” said Sara.

Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their witness testimonies sometime on Friday. After that, Routh will have his chance to call on his witnesses, which is expected to include some character witnesses.

Routh has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and several firearm violations.

