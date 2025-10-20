PALM BEACH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Fla. (WSVN) — Federal authorities are investigating an alarming discovery in a tree near Palm Beach International Airport ahead of President Donald Trump’s arrival this past weekend.

The commander in chief departed PBI Sunday evening, following a frightening Friday find by the U.S. Secret Service.

Investigators said an elevated hunting stand was discovered in the tree during routine preparations ahead of the president’s arrival.

In a statement, FBI Director Kash Patel wrote the stand was placed “within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone.”

Upon making the discovery, a spokesperson for the Secret Service wrote that “there was no impact to any movements, and no individuals were present or involved at the location.”

The FBI closed off all of Southern Boulevard as agents continued their investigation.

Passengers traveling through PBI weighed in on the traffic closure.

“I got to the airport maybe 20 minutes ago. All I saw was the cops blocking the highway, so of course it’s like, ‘Oh, somebody’s here,'” said Wu Achiaw.

The roadway reopened shortly before Trump’s departure back to the White House.

“Seems to be par for the [course], I think, especially for President Trump,” said Jupiter resident Alice Watterworth.

The discovery of the hunting stand comes after two assassination attempts of the president in 2024.

“Nobody wants their family in the light of sight, you know, and him being in that role, it’s very dangerous,” said Achiaw.

It was business as usual for the president, who was seen leaving the Trump International Golf Course on Sunday prior to hopping aboard Air Force One.

A law enforcement source told Fox News that the hunring stand could have been set up in the tree months ago.

As of Monday morning, the FBI hasn’t released any details about a person of interest, as they continue their investigation.

