FBI arrests Boynton Beach cop on child porn charges

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The FBI has arrested a Boynton Beach Police officer for possession of child pornography.

The arrest occurred at the Boynton Beach Police Department on Thursday morning.

Gabriel Albala, who resides in Margate, was taken into federal custody and relieved of duty following the ongoing federal investigation.

The FBI didn’t say what charges Albala, 45, was facing at the time of his arrest, but according to Broward Sheriff’s Office, he’s facing child porn charges.

Boynton Beach Police released a statement made by Chief Michael G. Gregory regarding Albala’s alleged misconduct Thursday evening.

Statement from @BBPDPoliceChief regarding employee relieved of duty today. pic.twitter.com/bGXVxccFlz — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) August 30, 2019

Albala is expected to appear in Fort Lauderdale federal court sometime on Friday.

Boynton Beach Police and the FBI are still conducting the investigation.

