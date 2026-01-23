BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Atlantic University instructor said her contract has not been renewed following controversial comments about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Dr. Kate Polak said she received a letter from the university Monday night informing her that while she has been taken off of paid leave, it will not renew her contract for the next school year.

I am devastated,” she said in an interview with WPTV’s Michael Hoffman. “Having my career ripped away from me is horrifying.”

FAU’s investigation found the 2025 posts about Kirk were not widely viewed and only received three email complaints. It saw no disruption or impact on classes and concluded there’s no reason for discipline.

When asked whether she would act differently, Polak replied, “I can’t say that I would, because I said some rude things about someone who said rude things about me.”

Polak said this situation she’s facing is just the beginning in Florida for non-tenured instructors.

“This is not actually about me. This is not actually about anything I particularly said. This is about making sure that everyone is scared,” she said. “For anyone who is at the instructor or lecturer level, where they have a non-tenure track contract, that is, especially on a yearly basis. everyone should be scared, that’s that’s a rational reaction to this.”

When asked whether she will be seeking legal action, Polak replied, “Absolutely, I will absolutely be suing.”

Polak said she will be on campus during the spring semester, just not in the classroom.

