ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A father and his son were swept away by a rip current while swimming off the coast of Anna Maria Island on Monday afternoon, leading to a dramatic rescue by nearby deputies.

The pair found themselves struggling in the middle of the ocean, 100 yards offshore, when Manatee County Sheriff’s marine deputies spotted them in distress. The deputies quickly sprang into action, hoisting the father and son onto their boat.

As crews pulled them up, the little boy called out for his father, and moments later, the father was also safely rescued. The deputies explained that the pair seemed to be unaware of how common rip currents are in the area.

The father and son expressed their gratitude to the deputies, despite the language barrier. “Thank you, guys, have a good day sir,” the father said.

“Be careful over here, OK!” responded a deputy.

Experts are reminding people that if they get caught in a rip current, it is best not to fight it and to remain calm. Swimming parallel to the shore until swimmers are out of the current’s grasp is the best course of action.

This incident serves as a reminder for beachgoers to be aware of the risks associated with rip currents and to always exercise caution when swimming in the ocean.

