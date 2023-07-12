(CNN) – A father and son trip to Florida for college orientation ended in tragedy Sunday.

Shane and Jakob Lloyd were killed after a suspected drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into them.

That suspect is now facing charged for a third DUI in 10 years, along with homicide and manslaughter charges.

“We can’t believe that it happened and I keep waiting to wake up,” said Brandy Bowden, the sister and aunt of the victims.

Leslie Gehret

Brandy Bowden is still trying to wrap her head around the devastating news that her brother Shane Lloyd and her nephew Jakob were killed by a drunk driver.

“He was like the one all of us looked up to,” Bowden said. “The one we all aspired to be and make proud.”

Brandy said they were both loving, smart and caring men.

Florida Highway Patrol said Sunday afternoon, 40-year-old Leslie Gehret ran a red light of Lake Underhill Road near Rouse Road, and slammed into the two victims.

Krystal Santiago saw the horrific wreck happen and tried to help.

“I couldn’t stay still, I just ran out of my car,” said Santiago.

She said Jakob had unfortunately already passed, so she tried to focus on Shane.

“I knew I couldn’t do much but to be able to at least hold his hand and tell him it was going to be okay,” she said.

Bowden said her 19-year-old nephew had just graduated high school in Colorado and was about to start classes at UCF.

“They were in town for college orientation so he could start his life and now it’s taken from him,” Bowden said.

Gehret is now facing multiple felony charges, including one for this being her third DUI in 10 years.

“Because you can’t follow the rules you’ve just taken two lives that we can never get back,” Bowden said.

A judge has granted the suspected drunk driver a $702,000 bond.

