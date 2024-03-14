SEBRING, Fla. (WSVN) – Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a Florida hospital.

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to AdventHealth Sebring Thursday morning after reports of an active shooter situation.

According to HCSO, a 66-year-old Sebring man brought his adult son to the hospital, who was reportedly being somewhat combative.

The son was reportedly placed in a mental health room in the emergency room.

Inside the room, authorities said that the father pulled a handgun, firing shots into a wall in an apparent attempt to evacuate others.

He then reportedly shot his son, who was lying on a bed, before turning the gun on himself.

Both men died at the scene, with no other injuries reported.

AdventHealth Sebring was placed on lockdown, diverting EMS traffic to a nearby facility.

Sebring is located in central Florida and is about 170 miles from Miami.

