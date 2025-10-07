ORMOND BEACH, Fla.(WSVN)– A father is fighting to return to his son’s football games after he was banned.

Johnathan Coston says he was defending his son’s patriotism when things got heated between him and his son’s coach.

Eight-year-old, Ryan Coston knows what it means to honor his country so when the national anthem plays, he removes football helmet, but Saturday, the Ormond Beach youth football player was told to put it back on by his coach.

“Walked up to me and said, anything wrong with your helmet, you want me to fix anything, I said no, and then he said put your helmet back on,” said Ryan.

Ryan’s father went to confront the coach about it, and that’s when he says it turned into a heated argument with the coach and the commissioner of the youth league.

He claimed the coach began using profanity, and according to a report, Jonathan began to use some choice words of his own in response, and allegedly poked the commissioner, which he denies ever happening.

Jonathan said he was kicked out and cited for trespassing, however Ormond Beach Police have dismissed the case since then.

Monday afternoon, Jonathan was sent an email stating that he was banned from attending his son’s games until the following year.

“It’s upsetting and disheartening, you want kids to do the right thing and go in the right direction, and you teach them the right things, and then they get yelled at for doing the right things,” said Jonathan.

The league released the following statement regarding the situation.

“Ormond stands firm in our zero-tolerance code of conduct, both parties were removed from our program until this investigation is complete. No profanity, fighting or intimidation is allowed on our fields or near our youth.”

They went on to say that the coach was attempting to enforce safety.

“The coach, who is now on leave for the season, reacted to a child he saw dis-robing before they had safely made their way to the sideline, and in no way was attempting to prevent his respectful salute to the flag. This procedure was corrected by the very next game, where we instructed all of our coaches to ensure players were stopped, and helmets removed, as soon as the music began.”

Jonathan said his son’s small act carried a bigger message.

“Like when I saw his helmet off I mean I looked over to my wife and said check it out, check it out,” said Jonathan.

A young boy proud of his country and a father who is even prouder of his son.

“You got to stand up for what’s right, like you stood for what’s right, you stood for the freedom, you stood for our country,” said Jonathan.

Jonathan said he was allowed to attend practice Monday without an issue and hopes the ban will be lifted.

Officials with the little league have not yet said whether the decision will be reconsidered.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.