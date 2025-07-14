JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A father and his son come to the rescue of a family of five and their pet dog after his son spotted smoke coming from their boat near Jacksonville.

Michael Shillingford said he and his son were packing up for the day and were about to head back to shore when his son noticed smoke coming from a boat on the St. Johns River.

His son’s innocent comment made Shillingford stop in his tracks.

“When my son mentioned that there was a boat that was having a barbecue on the back,” said Shillingford.

The “barbecue” turned out to be a fire on the vessel with five people and a dog still on board.

The family jumped from the burning boat and into the water, wearing life jackets.

Shillingford said he and his son came to the rescue, pulling the family out of the water and helping them back to shore.

