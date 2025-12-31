ESTERO, Florida (WBBH) — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man and his son in Estero after a pursuit on Dec. 30.

FHP says that they tried to stop a stolen 1999 Mercedes-Benz SL being driven by Bradley Daniel Roberts, 42. They add that the car, going at speeds of more than 120 mph, didn’t stop.

After troopers performed a PIT maneuver, the car stopped on Corkscrew Road, west of Coconut Point.

Troopers say that Roberts and his 14-year-old son, who was riding in the passenger seat, ran away. They arrested Roberts after a stun gun deployment and found his son hiding behind a nearby Publix.

A search of the car revealed a large amount of marijuana, two stolen shotguns, ammunition, drug paraphernalia with marijuana and cocaine residue and currency.

Roberts, who had an active warrant in New York, was placed under arrest for charges of grand theft for the guns and car, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, possession of a stolen driver’s license, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony drug possession and more. He was taken to the Lee County Jail.

His son was arrested for resisting without violence and obstruction. The Department of Children and Family Services was notified.

FHP says that the incident remains under investigation.

