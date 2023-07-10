KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A drug-related incident in Key West led to the arrest of three men, including a father and son, after they were found asleep at a storage locker business.

James Richard Greer, 56, his son Hunter James Greer, 29, and Matthew Steven Bostrom, 33, have each been accused of trafficking methamphetamine and possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to these charges, Bostrom also faces accusations of providing law enforcement with a false name and causing property damage through criminal mischief.

According to authorities, on Saturday around 10:21 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report at Storage Rentals of America on East Rockland Key concerning a suspicious individual sleeping in front of a rented locker. Upon opening the locker, authorities discovered two more individuals asleep inside.

All three individuals were subsequently identified as the suspects and later arrested.

Inside the locker, authorities said they discovered roughly 15.7 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, plastic baggies, pipes, and other drug-related paraphernalia. An additional two grams of methamphetamine were discovered in James Greer’s wallet.

