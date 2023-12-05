CUDJOE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A fatal crash involving a semi-trailer truck at mile marker 21 in the Florida Keys has led to a full roadblock, impacting both northbound and southbound lanes.

The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m., Tuesday.

Monroe County Fire Rescue, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and Florida Highway Patrol are currently on the scene.

Due to the severity of the crash, road closures are anticipated to persist for several hours as authorities investigate and manage the aftermath.

As cleanup operations continue, small vehicles in both north and southbound lanes are alternating on a side bike path until debris is removed.

In response to the roadblock, there will be no trash or recycling services today from mile marker 21 to the 7 Mile Bridge.

Tuesday’s trash and recycling services are rescheduled for Wednesday. Additionally, there will be no yard waste pickup on Wednesday, with regular yard waste services resuming next Wednesday, December 13.

Residents and commuters are advised to plan accordingly, considering potential delays and service disruptions in the affected areas.

Authorities are working to clear the scene and reopen the roads as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.