DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Tragedy struck in Delray Beach as authorities investigate a fatal collision between a Brightline train and a pedestrian.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Southeast Second Avenue and Southeast Fourth Street.

Delray Beach police are urging the public to avoid the area as they conduct their investigation.

https://x.com/DelrayBeachPD/status/1705176005181063203?s=20

The incident occurred as the first Brightline train from Miami to Orlando is en route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.