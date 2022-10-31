(WSVN) - Fantasy Fest returned to downtown Key West after a two-year hiatus.

Decorated floats and costumed dancers entertained hundreds of spectators, Saturday night.

The parade made its annual return after being put on hold in 2019 because of the pandemic.

Some of the floats showcased this year’s cult classics and cartoon chaos theme.

The 10-day festival ended with events for children at a local park.

