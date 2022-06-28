(WSVN) - New details have been released following a deadly parasailing incident that ended in tragedy and the family involved is now taking legal action.

An Illinois family has filed a lawsuit against Lighthouse Parasail, a company based out of Key West following a deadly accident on their Florida vacation that resulted in the death of a mother. The victim’s 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew were also injured.

“All they tried to do was take a trip of a lifetime and the matriarch of the family loses her life,” said attorney Michael Haggard.

Cell phone video captured the terrifying moments on Memorial Day as Supraja Alaparthi and the two boys were dragged through the water in the middle Keys. Investigators said the captain cut the tow line after losing control of the boat, which sent the trio skimming across the water as the rest of the family watched. The three eventually stopped when they slammed into the old Seven Mile Bridge.

“There’s other maneuvers he could have taken,” said attorney Pedro Echate. “There’s ways he could have tried to maneuver his vessel to deflate the sail, to regain control of not just the parasail but the vessel. Unfortunately, he did the one thing you’re not supposed to do.”

The 23-page lawsuit alleges that Lighthouse Parasail and its crew had no emergency plan, ignored inclement weather, and violated state statute which prohibits parasailing in high winds.

“Based on our investigation, there were other captains in that area that had seen on the radar a storm coming,” said Echate, ” as early as one and a half to two hours before.”

A Good Samaritan on the water that day rushed to the bridge to help by bringing the three to a nearby dock. First responders at that dock did all they could but it was too late for the mother of two.

“I thought the parachute had hit the bridge and the people were just going to be dangling when I got there,” said John Callion. “But actually it was a much worse situation.”

A deadly and horrific accident on a family vacation that, attorneys said, could have been prevented.

“It’s up to a Monroe County jury to decide,” said Haggard, “of this vast pain and suffering, the loss of the capacity, to enjoy life of this family.”

7News was told the family is currently in India to bury Alaparthi.

7News has reached out to Lighthouse Parasail for comment and have yet to receive a call back at this time.

