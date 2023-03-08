NEAR WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A family that rented a Florida Airbnb is filing suit after their infant died from fentanyl exposure inside the home. Now, officials are investigating this vacation nightmare.

“A 19-month-old baby dies because of some folks who wanted to get a little bit higher than high,” said Thomas Scolaro, attorney for the Lavenir family. “No that’s not good.”

The Lavenir family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Airbnb and a man who rented a home before them.

They were visiting Florida in August of 2021 and rented out a home near West Palm Beach.

“They’re there for 24 hours,” Scolaro said. “The child never leaves the inside of the unit, and after she’s put down for a nap in the early afternoon, the parents arrive and see her foaming at the mouth and a lifeless body.”

The medical examiner ruled her death accidental even though they found fentanyl in 1-year-old Enora Lavenir’s blood.

During the investigation, deputies recalled going to that same house in July in reference to a loud party.

The lawsuit then claimed that more than a week later, a man named Aaron Kornhauser, booked the home.

He denied fentanyl was used at the home, but told deputies, “The group of individuals who stayed at the residence had used cocaine in the residence and marijuana was also used in the residence.”

Airbnb officials claimed while the Lavenir’s booked the home through Airbnb, Kornhauser did not. He used Vrbo.

“When you turn it over to the next group, every surface is wiped down, that every sheet is changed, Scolaro said.

The family is suing Kornhauser, as well as the property owner, rental manager and Airbnb.

