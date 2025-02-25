LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida nurse is at risk of losing both eyes after being brutally attacked by a psychiatric patient on the job at HCA Palm West Hospital. Now, her family is speaking out, demanding to know why there wasn’t security on the job.

Cindy Joseph and her brother, Chris Lal, say the incident that led to their mother’s hospitalization has completely changed their world.

“I was angry, to be honest, that someone could let this happen to her,” she said.

Leela Lal worked as a nurse for 21 years at HCA Palms West Hospital. Last Tuesday, she was beaten nearly to death by 33-year-old Stephen Scantlebury in a third-floor room.

“Somebody attacked a nurse. Palms West Hospital!” said a caller.

“Okay. Okay. Where in the hospital?” said a 911 dispatcher.

“Oh my god…”

Scantlebury escaped the facility but was quickly arrested running down the streets.

Lal was airlifted to a nearby hospital with almost every bone in her face broken.

“It’s rough seeing your mom, the person who took care of you for your entire life, and seeing her in that state where you can’t really do anything,” Chris said.

The siblings are outraged the hospital even admitted Scantlebury, a psychiatric patient under a Baker Act hold, as the hospital is not a Baker Act receiving facility.

“Did he hurt somebody with the scissors?” asked a dispatcher.

“Yes,” said the caller.

“He stabbed a nurse?”

“Yes.”

“Okay,” said the dispatcher. “Where is the injured nurse?”

“The nurse is in the floor,” said the caller.

“The nurse is on the floor? Is she breathing?”

“Yes.”

A recording of a call during the attack between a 911 operator and what appears to be the CEO of Palm West sparked controversy.

“We had a Baker Act beat a staff member unconscious now running around the building,” said the alleged CEO.

“You said they assaulted the employee until they passed out?” asked the dispatcher.

“Yeah, unconscious,” he said. “I’m not worried about that part. I need the Baker Act dealt with.”

“She gave everything to that hospital, and to hear this, whoever it was on the recording say that they didn’t care about her,” said Cindy. “That hit me in a way I can’t describe.”

Scantelbury is charged with attempted murder with a hate crimes enhancement.

Doctors say Lal is now awake.

The attack sparked support and condemnation, with nurses calling for more protection in hospitals.

