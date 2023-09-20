NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) —A family of black bears were spotted in a Southwest Florida neighborhood. The people living in the neighborhood were quick to notice the animals as they made themselves at home.

“It seems like they’re all trouble makers so none of them, I mean, they’re all just being, you know, a handful to this mama and I feel for her,” said Mo Rahman, a neighbor.

Without a doubt, the mama bear had her paws full with her four cubs.

The bears are constantly up to no good at the neighborhood in Naples.

“We had some coolers that one of the little cubs, like, tried to climb over and of of course it toppled over and he toppled over,” said Brittany Riddle, a neighbor.

“She left one of then behind the other day, you know, while she took a trash bag over into the woods,” Rahman said. “I’m assuming that was probably the trouble maker of the family,”

But even thought the new set of neighbors are rambunctious, residents in this neighborhood wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I love seeing them and I want to continue to see them for as long as possible,” Rahman said.

They certainly made a little girl happy.

Of course it wouldn’t hurt if the critters stopped destroying trash cans.

“If you put it out the night before, yeah the chances are they’re going to get to it,” Riddle said.

“I’ve left my trash can out at this point,we are okay with it if they want to go through the trash can, and if they find some sort of food in it, you know, all the best for them,” Rahman said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding people that although the bears may seem cute and playful, they are wild animals and people need to be safe and diligent when they’re nearby.

