(WSVN) - It’s been nearly five months since hurricane Ian struck the Sunshine State. Forever changing lives, entire communities, and the environment.

The switch from fresh to saltwater occurred during hurricane Ian’s 8 to 14-foot storm surge that flushed across the island.

That rapid switch in water conditions not only killed exotic fish species and non-native vegetation but it also changed the water environment.

This environmental change is now being studied by the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation and the Florida Gulf Coast University water school.

Water school professor Dr. Serge Thomas said he was hoping that the surge would flush these ponds but this does not seem to be the case.

With the balance of local pounds and lakes thrown out of place, Dr.Thomas said algae blooms need to be watched.

Especially during the dry season when nutrients in the water will be more concentrated.

It’s unknown how long the lakes will stay salty before switching back to freshwater but experts warn once it happens there may be even more algae blooms.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.