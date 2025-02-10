(WSVN) - Researchers are keeping an eye on an exceptionally large shark spotted off the coast of Florida.

Experts claim the white shark named Contender is the largest male of its species to have ever been tagged.

According to biologists, he is almost 14 feet long and weighs about 1,600 pounds.

He was first tagged about 45 miles off the coast of the Florida-Georgia border in January.

Contender is currently swimming south along Florida’s East Coast.

