MIAMI (WSVN) - Due to a scorching sun, a weather alert was issued. Now, all of South Florida is under an excessive heat warning, which includes the Florida Keys for the first time.

To battle the high temperatures, doctors and first responders are telling people to drink plenty of water because if the body is not properly hydrated, a person could experience a heat stroke.

Beating the heat is one race Pamela Giraldo is walking to win.

“I’m just doing a mile and then I’m going back inside,” Giraldo said.

For Giraldo, she’s cutting back on her usual exercises because of the excessive heat warning.

“I usually do four,” she said.

Miami-Dade County is encouraging people to be like Giraldo.

The excessive heat warning means that the heat index has been at 105 degrees or higher for more than two hours.

The County is encouraging people to go indoors where there is air conditioning and shade.

“It’s like a sauna outside right now,” Giraldo said.

But not everyone can escape the scorching sauna.

Construction workers and landscapers are still outside as they work on their projects.

If you need to stay outdoors, the County is strongly recommending to eat light cool foods, wear loose fitting clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade, wear a hat and apply sunscreen to avoid burning and to listen to your body.

“If you feel light headed, confused, weak or faint, please seek medical attention immediately by calling 911,” said Erika Benitez with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue .

The same tips apply to pets.

Cynthia Johnson know that the heat can be harder on her hound.

“We definitely have to be more cautious of her on because she can’t tell us what’s going on and how she’s feeling, but I can’t really do one more than one lap around here before she gets too hot,” she said.

The County is also encouraging people to use portable electrical fans to beat the heart.

If you do use a fan, the County is warning people to not direct the airflow towards them when the room temperature is hotter than 90 degrees because the dry flowing air will dehydrate a person faster.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.