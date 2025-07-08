OSCEOLA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — The estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez has bonded out of the Lake County jail following her arrest linked to an alleged illegal gambling operation.

Her defense attorney tells WESH 2 that a judge signed an order to allow her to post bond after denying the request last week.

Robin Severance Lopez, 50, was arrested on June 23 on charges of conspiring to use investment proceeds from racketeering, according to jail records.

That is a second-degree felony in the state of Florida.

She was reportedly found with receipts in her pocket showing the movement of large amounts of money following her husband’s arrest.

Both receipts totaled $177,000.

Her husband, Marcos Lopez, was arrested for engaging in a gambling operation for campaign contributions and personal payments.

According to the state attorney general’s office, the organization generated over $21.6 million in illicit proceeds.

Lopez was also admitted to the Lake County Jail on June 5, with his bond set at $1 million.

He was released after spending several weeks in jail.

On the other hand, Mrs. Lopez was granted a lower bond of $400,000.

The judge stated that the funds used for the bond could not be linked to the alleged gambling operation.

Ahead of Lopez’s release Monday, WESH asked her defense attorney, Michelle Yard, where Lopez was able to secure the last $20,000 needed for her release.

She said the state still wouldn’t agree to letting Lopez use money from the sale of a property.

“The family member that had given her the twenty six six came forward and gave her the additional twenty,” Yard said.

Yard said they provided bank records to the state over the weekend. By Monday, the state approved the source of the remaining funds, and a judge signed off on this order for Lopez’s release. Filed at 4:40 p.m. Monday.

From there, Lopez had to be fitted with an ankle monitor before leaving the jail. Lopez’s attorney waited for her client outside.

“It’s been a constant battle through two weeks to try and get to this moment,” Yard said. “So I’m really feeling very satisfied that she’s finally going to be home with her child again,”

Within three hours of the judge’s order being filed, Lopez was let out.

“She’s very, very happy to finally be going home,” Yard said. “Now we get to start building our defense to these allegations.”

Lopez will have to turn over her passport and will not be permitted to have any contact with her husband, Marcos Lopez.

